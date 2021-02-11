In the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and KENTA defeated Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere/Anything Goes Match. Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers made their presence known as they helped Omega put away Archer with his finisher, one winged angel.

As noted, KENTA is the number one contender for Moxley’s IWGP US Championship, and the two are set to meet at NJPW The New Beginning USA 2021 on February 26.

Earlier on tonight’s show, Moxley promoted that match and even showed the NJPW’s title on two occasions during his promo.

Below are highlights from the match:

