CM Punk Rumored To Be At This Week's AEW Dynamite, Not The Elite

After making his return to the ring on Saturday night, CM Punk is now rumored to show up again this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," per Fightful Select.

Punk turning up on Wednesday is not officially announced, but as of this past weekend those close to Punk had claimed he was planned to be part of the June 21 show, which also happens to be in Chicago. However, his possible appearance seems to mean that The Elite will not be present, as they're not expected to be in Chicago later this week, which was also the case this past Saturday.

"AEW Dynamite" takes place at the Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, but Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have reportedly already done pre-tapes to ensure that they're still part of the show without being in the arena physically. This will allow their angles to continue progressing with the trio currently feuding against Blackpool Combat Club while Omega has issues with Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay as well.

It has previously been reported that Punk and The Elite will be getting kept separate following their long-standing issues following the infamous 'Brawl Out' situation. There have been conflicting claims regarding a brand split, but it appears that Punk could end up floating between both shows, even though he is being pushed as the face of "Collision." WBD officials have been expecting Punk to be part of "AEW Dynamite," which could be why he is turning up.

Punk referred to the fact he never officially lost the AEW World Championship during his return promo on "Collision," referencing current champion MJF in the process. Therefore that could be part of his appearance, meanwhile, AEW could look to set up a match for him at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, with a dream match against KENTA being something that fans have speculated about.