WBD Reportedly Expecting CM Punk To Appear On AEW Dynamite

While it's clear CM Punk will play a prominent role on "AEW Collision," it sounds as though fans should expect to see Punk occasionally appear on "AEW Dynamite" as well. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, sources at Warner Bros. Discovery are under the expectation that some weeks will see Punk will show up on "Dynamite," and during those weeks The Elite will appear on "Collision" instead.

According to Meltzer, the process of keeping talent separated between different shows historically did not last very long when attempted by other companies. However, the fact that there are apparently "legal issues" at play could mean Punk and The Elite are kept separate indefinitely.

Punk's grand return to AEW will take place tomorrow with the "Collision" debut. This past Wednesday on "Dynamite," a video package played hyping up Punk's comeback, with the AEW star teasing that he had a lot of things he wanted to get off his chest.

Tomorrow night's main event will see Punk team up with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on Samoa Joe, "Switchblade" Jay White, and Juice Robinson. White and Robinson are members of Bullet Club Gold, while Joe has no affiliation with the group as of yet.

Punk is currently advertised for several "Collision" tapings, but the company has yet to promote the returning star for any upcoming "Dynamite" events on the schedule. However, it seems that there's a very strong possibility that will change following his return tomorrow.