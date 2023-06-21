Zelina Vega & Rey Mysterio Got Matching Tattoos During WWE Backlash Puerto Rico Trip

WWE's recent trip to Puerto Rico for its Backlash premium live event was something like "a dream" for Zelina Vega. But not just because of the raucous welcome she received when she came out flaunting the Puerto Rican flag on her ring gear. She told "Superstar Crossover" it was the night before that left her "pinching" herself when she and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio went out and got matching tattoos after they performed in "SmackDown" main event together as members of the Latino World Order.

"I keep checking my arm. Like, I did really get this LWO tattoo, right?" Vega laughed. "It was just crazy because we had no idea. None of us had any idea it was gonna go that way. But it was cool because you know Friday, it was like, oh yeah, you're just main eventing 'SmackDown' with your childhood hero and winning, no big deal. And then you're getting matching tattoos with him later that night. And then having that moment Saturday, it was just everything I think eight-year-old Thea could possibly want in her life."

Vega said she feels "blessed to be a part of" the LWO, making her own childhood wrestling dreams come true as well as being an inspiration to young Latina women.

"I take on such pride because I'm so happy that I get to do that for people," she says, noting she's now a babyface for one of the first times in her career. "Now, to be on the other side of it and to be that representation for people is so cool for me."

