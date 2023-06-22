Impact Wrestling Stars Gail Kim And Gisele Shaw Competing On Amazing Race Canada

Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim and Impact Wrestling star Gisele Shaw are set to compete together on the new season of "The Amazing Race Canada," an adventure reality game show that is a spin-off of the global "Amazing Race" franchise. According to Canada's CTV, the duo of Kim and Shaw will go by the name "Team Knockout" in the upcoming season that premieres next month.

In the build-up to the season premiere, CTV has released a biography page on the two Canadian women, to help viewers familiarize themselves with the wrestlers. As per the bio, Kim has a fear/phobia of cockroaches and considers her strengths to be her loyalty, confidence, and strong work ethic. As for a pet peeve about her teammate, Kim believes Shaw has a tendency to rush through things and go a little faster than necessary. "I like to be more thorough and focused," says Kim, implying that she and Shaw are polar opposites, and would have to put aside their differences to work in harmony.

Meanwhile, Shaw does not share any pet peeves about her teammate and views herself as an "intelligent, confident, strong" woman. As for her fear/phobia, Shaw is repelled at the sight of snakes and reptiles.

The bio adds that Kim and Shaw "feel more like sisters than friends" and plan to use the upcoming experience to "deepen their friendship outside of the world of wrestling" and also inspire young women to chase their dreams. In conclusion, the bio says Kim and Shaw are determined to squash the stereotype surrounding "dumb wrestlers" and show Canadians that they are fierce female athletes, and not just performers in the "fake" world of pro wrestling.

While the retired Kim continues to work for Impact Wrestling as a backstage producer, Shaw remains an active competitor for the promotion, with her most recent match taking place earlier this month. Shaw was also in the headlines for being subjected to transphobic comments from Rick Steiner at a convention during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Subsequently, Shaw praised Impact for supporting her through various adversities.