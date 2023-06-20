Impact's Gisele Shaw On Her Journey & Support She's Gotten A Year After Coming Out

Impact Wrestling star Gisele Shaw was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about how it's almost the first anniversary since she came out as transgender. Shaw came out on June 24, 2022, when she was a guest on the Canadian morning show, "Breakfast Television."

"So much has happened, but I feel like over the year, you know that passed by, I have had time to really, you know, accept myself and be my true authentic self," Shaw said. "Just live as happy, you know, happily as I can be. I've grown, you know, not only personally but also professionally. It's been amazing, it's just been such — it's like a new chapter in my life that I, like, I don't know what was going to happen and I'm just here for the ride and I'm just happy that I took that leap and here we are."

Shaw said her announcement was difficult for her parents, but they later supported her as have her sisters, who she says have from the start of her journey. Shaw had a lot of praise for Impact Wrestling for being a supportive company. She signed with Impact in February 2022 and is currently feuding with Trinity. The two had a match last month at Under Siege. Before that, Shaw was in a feud with former Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

"At work, I mean everyone from management, front office, talent – like, you name it, everyone just super, excuse me — super supportive," she said.