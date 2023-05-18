Trinity Will Face Gisele Shaw At Impact Wrestling's Under Siege

Trinity Fatu's "open contract" is open no more as Gisele Shaw has accepted her challenge for a match at Impact Wrestling's Under Siege event next weekend.

During Thursday's edition of "Impact on AXS TV," Shaw's executive stylist and content creator, Jai Vidal, confronted Fatu backstage, noting that Shaw was "beyond pissed" after seeing Fatu and Vidal photographed together the week prior. Fatu then urged Shaw to take care of their problems face-to-face, until Vidal pointed out that Shaw won't be cleared to compete until next week. With Under Siege set for next Friday, May 26, Fatu suggested that they settle their differences there. Impact later confirmed the match on Twitter.