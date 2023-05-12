Nick Aldis Vs Kenny King, No DQ Stipulation Added To Impact Under Siege

Upon his return to Impact Wrestling last month, Nick Aldis quickly set his sights on the company's top prize –- the Impact World Championship. Before he steps into any title picture though, Aldis vowed that he wanted to earn it first. As such, the next obstacle in Aldis' title pursuit is former X-Division Champion Kenny King at the Under Siege pay-per-view on May 26.

While "The National Treasure" looks to climb his way up the ladder and defeat King, Steve Maclin — the reigning Impact World Champion — gears up for his first title defense, facing PCO, in what is now a No Disqualification Match.