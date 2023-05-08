Trinity Fatu Has 'Open Contract' For Match At Upcoming Impact Under Siege PPV

Trinity Fatu isn't looking to waste any time now that she's officially joined Impact Wrestling. The former WWE star has already confronted Impact Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo and wrestled her first match for Impact a little over a week ago at the promotion's tapings in Chicago, Illinois. And now she's all set to have her first PPV match for the promotion at the end of the month.

After the stroke of noon on Monday, Impact took to Twitter to announce that Trinity had an open contract for a match at the promotion's Under Siege event on May 26. The event will take place in London, Ontario, Canada.