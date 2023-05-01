Trey Miguel X-Division Championship Defense Added To Impact Under Siege

Trey Miguel's second reign as Impact X-Division Champion has been one for the books, facing everyone from Lucha sensation Black Taurus to southern wrestling legend "Action" Mike Jackson, Miguel has represented the division and Impact Wrestling proudly, and will soon be facing another legend of the division and promotion.

Impact Wrestling announced on Twitter that Miguel will face former-Impact World Champion and former-X-Divsion Champion Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns at Impact's next PPV event Under Siege on May 26 at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. The show will be available on Impact Plus and Fite TV.