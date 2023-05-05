Six-Way Singles Match And Six-Man Tag Team Match Added To Impact Under Siege

Impact Wrestling continues making additions to the Under Siege card, which is set to take place in London, Ontario, on Friday, May 26. Coming out of Thursday's "Impact," we now know that a six-way number one contender's match will take place featuring Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, Yuya Uemura, Alex Shelley, and Frankie Kazarian. The winner will earn a future match for the Impact World Championship, which will be on the line at the same event when Steve Maclin defends against PCO.

Additionally, Impact announced on Friday that Sami Callihan will have to find two tag team partners to take on The Design's Deaner, Kon, and Angels in a six-man tag team match. The former world champion looked to have joined the faction several months ago and was in the midst of a seven-step process to officially be welcomed as a member. But before completing step seven, Callihan turned on Deaner during a tag match at Impact Rebellion last month by striking him in the face with a bat.

Under Siege also has two other championship matches on tap as Chris Sabin is looking to capture his ninth X-Division Championship in a singles match against Trey Miguel. Plus, Jordynne Grace will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Championship. If Grace does not win, she cannot challenge "The Virtuosa" again while she is the titleholder.