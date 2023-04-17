Nick Aldis Returns To Impact Wrestling At Rebellion

Nick Aldis has found himself with a wrestling home once again, and it's a familiar one. Aldis showed back up in Impact Wrestling last night during the company's Rebellion pay-per-view. During his appearance, he made his presence felt in the commentary booth during the Impact World Championship main event that saw Steve Maclin and KUSHIDA battling for the vacant title. After Maclin was crowned the new champion, Aldis stepped away from the desk to stare him down, indicating that Aldis may be back in the title picture right away.

Aldis has been out of action since the beginning of the year when his contract with the NWA came to an end after a tumultuous few months where he had requested his release and sought his way out. And after rumors suggested that he may have had conversations with both WWE and AEW about a new workplace destination, it wound up being his old stomping grounds that have secured his services once more.

He is certainly no stranger to Impact, serving as the Impact World Champion on one occasion, while also holding the Impact World Tag Team Championship twice — once with Doug Williams and the other with Samoa Joe. In addition, the former two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion's wife, Mickie James, remains a major part of Impact, which could have played a factor in his comeback.

His last match for Impact came last June as part of a 10-man tag team bout. There, he partnered up as one of the Impact Originals against Honor No More at Slammiversary.