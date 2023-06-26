Tony Khan Talks AEW Collision Theme & 'Legendary Songs' The Promotion Uses

When it comes to professional wrestling, what takes place between the ropes takes primary importance. But in the intricate world of athletic theater that is pro wrestling, it's often a show's presentation that ties everything together.

So when AEW owner Tony Khan found out Elton John allowed the company to use his 1973 hit "Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting" as the opening theme song for the new "AEW: Collision" program, he knew it was an important moment.

"It's a really big deal," Khan said during an interview on the "Busted Open Radio" show. "I'm very, very excited about this great opening theme song we were able to get. And people really seem to love the show's open. It just felt to me like it would be the perfect song and I really enjoy working on those kinds of things, videos, and theme songs."

Grabbing the Elton John hit for its new Saturday night program was another feather in AEW's cap when it comes to the pro wrestling company securing the rights for immensely popular songs. The promotion has been able to get rights for widely known songs like Kansas' "Carry On Wayward Son," Rancid's "Ruby Soho," and X's cover of "Wild Thing," among many other hit tracks.

Khan said working with music rights is one of his favorite things about running a pro wrestling company. "One thing that we've done in AEW that's been great is bring a lot of awesome music into the world of pro wrestling on a weekly basis," he said, referring to AEW's use of "legendary" songs.

"I'm not going to claim it was [cheap]," Khan laughed about purchasing the rights to use Elton John's music. "But it was the perfect fit for the show. I really wanted to get it."