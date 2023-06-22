Ricochet Says Everyone Still Looks To Vince McMahon Regarding WWE Creative

Vince McMahon — who returned to WWE as executive chairman earlier this year after stepping away from the promotion amid a slew of sexual misconduct allegations last summer — recently claimed that he would no longer be "in the weeds" when it came to WWE's creative. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet has now shed some light on McMahon's involvement with the current product.

"Vince is still involved and Vince is still talked to," Ricochet told Sporf's Joe Baiamonte. "He's still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he's got his fingers in everything too."

After McMahon relinquished his duties last year, his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque began leading WWE's creative as Chief Content Officer. Ricochet praised Levesque and the current creative team behind the curtain.

"I think Triple H and everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can in bringing out the best in who they have," Ricochet said. "They're trying to work to everyone's strengths. I think that's something that Triple H has always done. They want to grow the brand as much as possible. Whether it's Raw or SmackDown or NXT. They're trying to highlight the strengths of everybody. I think it's been great so far."

"Everybody sees the popularity of the brand now, so they just want to expand it as much as possible. I think what they've been doing recently with everybody has been great. Everybody's been going out there and giving it their all."