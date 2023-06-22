Tony Khan Is Interested In Holding A G1 Climax-Type Tournament In AEW

The G1 Climax is held every summer by New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The round-robin tournament determines who will go on to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom the following January. This year's tourney will feature 32 wrestlers for the first time ever. All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan spoke about the annual G1 Climax ahead of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which is taking place this weekend at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

"The G1 Climax is a great event," Khan said on the "Pacific Rim" podcast via the Wrestling Observer. "And that style of round-robin tournament and all the stories you can tell through that tournament, it's a very, very unique event. And it certainly takes a toll on the participants to wrestle all those matches, but it can be a great place to breed young stars, and it certainly is an amazing event that New Japan has."

"Single-elimination tournaments in AEW, we've never done a round-robin tournament, and it's something I am interested in," Khan added. "But certainly, the G1 is an industry leader there when it comes to being the preeminent round-robin tournament in pro wrestling right now. And we participate in the G1. We've sent people in the past. And now. with Eddie Kingston being a part of G1 and Wheeler Yuta competing in the Super Juniors last year, it gives us great opportunities to have top stars from AEW that we believe in represent AEW in Japan."

