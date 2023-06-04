NJPW Announces G1 Climax 33 Lineup, Including AEW's Eddie Kingston

Likely the two most remarkable additions to this year's jampacked tournament are the ones entering from different companies. First, AEW star Eddie Kingston will be making the trip to Japan to compete in his first-ever G1 Climax. The fan-favorite is known for being influenced by Japanese wrestling legends, making his inclusion a welcome one. Kingston has already stated his desire to wrestle both Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi in Japan, and while the blocks have yet to be announced, he could very well get one or both of those dream matches sometime this Summer.

Secondly, the G1 Climax will see a Pro Wrestling NOAH representative for the first time since 2017, when Kaito Kiyomiya makes his first appearance in NJPW's annual tournament. The former GHC Heavyweight Champion has been on something of a downward spiral since his rivalry with Okada earlier this year ended in total defeat for the NOAH representative. While he is likely aiming for another match with Okada, the 26-year-old star's entry into the G1 Climax 33 is sure to present fresh matchups for the seven-year veteran and could be just what he needs to get back to the top of the puroresu world.