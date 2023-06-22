SANADA Claims He Has No Knowledge Of Jack Perry Ahead Of Forbidden Door 2023 Match

AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling will co-promote Forbidden Door on pay-per-view this Sunday. One of the top matches will see SANADA defend his IWGP World Championship against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry after Perry answered SANADA's open challenge. In a new interview with Tokyo Sports, SANADA expressed his disappointment in Perry stepping up to the plate.

"I have no knowledge of Jack Perry," SANADA said. "It's sad to see someone like that challenge for the IWGP. Is an open challenge really that easy to decide? It's the IWGP, I think it's worth more than the AEW belt."

Perry, who has been labeled one of AEW's "Four Pillars," is the only one of the four to not win a singles championship thus far in the company. He previously held the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Luchasaurus prior to their split in 2022. Since then, he defeated Christian Cage in a Final Burial match and was unsuccessful in a four-way match for MJF's AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing.

Meanwhile, SANADA is in the midst of his first IWGP World title reign after winning it in April. In the process of dethroning Kazuchika Okada, SANADA left Los Ingobernables de Japon to join Just Five Guys. He's had successful defenses against Hiromu Takahashi and Yota Tsuji as he prepares for his first Forbidden Door appearance.

Last year's Forbidden Door saw Jay White successfully defend the IWGP World title in a four-way against Hangman Page, Adam Cole, and Okada. Because of that, SANADA believes that AEW fans don't know what a "real" IWGP title match looks like.

