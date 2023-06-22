Backstage News On Former WWE Star John Morrison Returning To AEW On Rampage

John Hennigan has made a couple of appearances for AEW in the past, but he's reportedly set to become a regular fixture in Tony Khan's promotion. Hennigan will appear on this Friday's "AEW Rampage," and he's reportedly set to be part of an ongoing storyline that should keep him around for a while, according to PWInsider.

Per the report, Hennigan featured in a segment with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn during the "Rampage" taping — but don't expect to see him get caught up in the scissoring craze. Instead, he will be paired with QT Marshall's stable, QTV, to possibly feud with the babyface faction. As of this writing, Marshall's group also consists of Powerhouse Hobbs, Aaron Solo, and Harley Cameron.

Furthermore, it's believed that Hennigan will compete as Johnny Television or Johnny TV in AEW. The former WWE Superstar is known for tailoring his surname to reflect the promotions he works for at the time; for example, when he was in Impact Wrestling, he was known as Johnny Impact. Taya Valkyrie can't even keep up with Hennigan's monikers, and she's his real-life wife. However, she might do a better job at remembering her husband's new alias now that they're both part of AEW's ever-growing roster.

Hennigan was last seen in AEW back in June of last year, losing to Miro on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." Prior to that, he suffered a defeat to Samoa Joe in the first round of the men's Owen Hart Tournament. However, the former WWE Superstar did manage to pick up a victory against Marq Quen on an episode of "AEW Dark," and he now has an opportunity to add more victories to his overall record.