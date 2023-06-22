Backstage Update On Current Plans For WWE MITB Winners, Logan Paul's Involvement

WWE's annual Money in the Bank premium live event is approaching as the company heads to London on July 1. As usual, there's plenty of buzz surrounding who will walk out with the Money in the Bank briefcase in hand to secure themselves a future world title shot.

PWInsider reported on Thursday that Logan Paul has been planned for the men's ladder match, so his late addition on Monday's "WWE Raw" doesn't reflect any last-minute creative changes in that regard.

While the outlet hasn't heard of any definitive plans for the men's winner, there are people behind the scenes pushing for LA Knight to receive his breakthrough moment. Knight has seemingly been impressing fans and higher-ups alike with his performances and crowd reactions as of late despite some inconsistent booking before and after his high-profile feud with Bray Wyatt at the beginning of this year.

Regarding the women's Money in the Bank winner, PWInsider has consistently heard that IYO SKY is a frontrunner. As always in WWE, until it actually happens, plans can change from moment to moment, especially with Vince McMahon involved again.

SKY has had a breakout year in her own right as a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Dakota Kai. She was able to stand opposite of Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 39 before challenging Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship at WWE Backlash. Since being drafted to "SmackDown," tensions have risen between SKY and her fellow Damage CTRL teammate Bayley.

As it currently stands, the men's ladder match will feature Paul, Knight, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest, and Butch. The women's ladder match currently has six competitors including SKY, Stratus, Lynch, Bayley, Zoey Stark, and Zelina Vega.