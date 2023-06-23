Several Title Matches Added To Impact Down Under Tour

Several championship matches were added to Impact Wrestling's Down Under tour. The events are set for both June 30 and July 1, and they're part of Impact's first-ever major tour to take place in Australia. Both days will be available to stream on FITE.

The new matches added to June 30 include Chris Sabin defending the X Division Championship in a three-way match against Frankie Kazarian and Robbie Eagles. Also, Joe Hendry will be defending his Digital Media Championship against Eddie Edwards. Hendry has held the Digital Media title since defeating Brian Myers on October 22, 2022.

A non-title match added to the card will see Moose and Myers teaming up against Impact World Tag Team Champions ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey). As previously announced, Impact World Champion Alex Shelley will be defending his title against former champion Steve Maclin. Shelley defeated Maclin for the title earlier this month at Against All Odds. If Shelley does retain, he will be going to Slammiversary on July 15 defending the title against Nick Aldis.

A night after defending their own championships, Sabin and Shelley will try to capture the Impact Tag Titles from Austin and Bey on July 1, while Moose will face either Hendry or Edwards for the Digital Media Title.

Other July 1 matches include Steve Maclin versus Frankie Kazarian, Killer Kelly versus Steph De Lander, and as already announced, Deonna Purrazzo will be defending the Impact Knockouts Championship against Gisele Shaw. Purrazzo is in her third title reign as the Knockouts Champ.