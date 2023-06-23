Why Booker T Can't Be A Part Of DSOTR Episode On WWE Hall Of Famer Sherri Martel

Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" series tackles controversial subjects and events from all over the world of pro wrestling. The show's fourth season is currently airing this summer, which has once again sparked some conversation. The topic was brought up during a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame," which led to Booker T revealing that was contacted to participate in an episode on "Sensational" Sherri Martel.

"I didn't put any credit in 'Dark Side of the Ring' just because I don't want to see wrestling in that light," Booker T said. "Anytime you hear 'Dark Side,' it's not gonna be good. I just got a phone call, a couple of emails wanting me to be a part of — I guess they're trying to put together one for Sherri Martel — and I just can't do it. Just because I only want to remember Sherri in her greatest light, and I don't want to be a part of anything that's remotely negative talking about that woman."

Martel had a storied career throughout the 1980's and '90's as a manager for several iconic wrestlers including Randy Savage, Ted DiBiase, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair. She also managed Booker T and Stevie Ray, collectively known as Harlem Heat, in WCW from 1994 until 1997. Regarding whose idea it was for Martel to work with the tandem, Booker T credited Hulk Hogan.

"I think Hogan had some influence with that," Booker T responded. "I know Hogan wanted to put the rocket on us and they tried a few managers with us before Sherri. You know, none of them really worked out. Then when Sherri's name came up, we were like, 'Yes, that's who we need.'"

After being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006, Martel died in 2007 due to a drug overdose.

