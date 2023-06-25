Booker T On How Seth Rollins Stayed Relevant In WWE

With the exception of a serious knee injury at a November 2015 live event, Seth Rollins has largely remained healthy throughout his WWE career. This, in combination with his versatility, has allowed him to stay relevant in the company, according to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Prior to winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions last month, Rollins had not touched a world title since his second Universal Championship reign came to an end in October 2019. Even without a world title, though, Rollins' popularity continued to grow. During a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T further explained how Rollins was able to keep himself at the forefront of fans' minds.

"Sometimes you win by attrition, by not getting hurt," Booker said, "and that's Seth Rollins. He's been that guy who has been able to go out there and weather the storm, probably getting hurt all the time, but not getting injured and still being able to go out there and perform and taking the roles that he has and making the best out of those roles. Sometimes, Seth Rollins, he's done very little on a lot of these shows, but you remember everything about Seth Rollins, and that right there is the mark of a talent for me."

In the absence of a world title, Booker believes Rollins "kept [himself] in the game" by elevating his ring gear and having fun with the spots he was allotted. "Sometimes you got to know when to just take a step back to be able to take that step forward," Booker said.

