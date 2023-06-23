Details Of Former AEW Producer B.J. Whitmer's Arrest Illustrated In Police Report

Former Ring of Honor talent and AEW producer BJ Whitmer was terminated from the company earlier this month after being arrested on charges of first-degree strangulation and second-degree burglary.

PWInsider obtained details from the police report which paints a clearer picture of what unfolded on June 4. According to the Boone County, Kentucky Sheriff's Department, Whitmer allegedly entered the residence of a former girlfriend around 6:14 p.m. as she was returning home from the neighborhood pool.

Whitmer had been texting the woman throughout the day and sent a message that he would "see her soon." Whitmer entered her residence that night to request that she delete messages he had sent to her. When she refused, Whitmer "became irate" and "approached her, grabbed her by the throat and threw her down on the couch where he began strangling her." The woman struggled to breathe and feared she would lose consciousness.

When deputies arrived at the woman's home, Whitmer was gone from the scene and the victim displayed bruising and visible red marks on her neck. She was treated by the local EMS team for a "very sore" throat but declined to be taken to the hospital.

The victim informed officials that Whitmer was likely at a relative's house. Whitmer was found there and detained by Alexandria police. He declined to comment on the matter, but court records indicate he was charged with strangulation in the first degree and burglary in the second degree; Each felony charge is punishable by five to 10 years in prison. Whitmer was ultimately released on Monday, June 12, on a $25,000 bond.

It was also noted that AEW contacted the victim to offer support. Whitmer had been employed with the company as a coach since 2019.