GCW Ride Or Die 2023 Results 6/23: Blake Christian Defends GCW World Title For First Time

Game Changer Wrestling presented Ride or Die 2023 from Thalia Hall in Chicago, Illinois. The show began with Davey Bang and August Matthews of Bang Bros defeating Alec Price and Cole Radrick in a tag team match. The action continued with Jack Cartwheel overcoming Arez in a singles bout, LuFisto getting the better of Robert Anthony in a one-on-one collision, and Jordan Oliver retaining the JCW Championship against Komander.

The fourth match of the evening saw reigning GCW Ultraviolent Champion Rina Yamashita and Los Macizos' Miedo Extremo and Ciclope beat 1 Called Manders and The Rejects' Reed Bentley and John Wayne Murdoch in a six-person tag team bout. After a brief intermission, Starboy Charlie defeated Bobby Flaco, Jimmy Lloyd, Terry Yaki, Kenzie Paige, and Hunter Drake in a six-way scramble, before Joey Janela and Sawyer Wreck emerged victorious against BUSSY'S EFFY and Allie Katch.

Metalik and El Hijo del Vikingo's one-on-one clash ended without a winner when current GCW World Champion Blake Christian — who captured GCW's top prize by cashing in his Grab the Brass Ring contract earlier this month at GCW Cage of Survival 2 — took out both wrestlers. Christian spoke on the microphone after the referee had called for the bell and said that everyone had come to see him.

Christian went on to successfully retain the GCW World Championship in his first title defense against Gringo Loco in the main event. The reigning world champion is now set to defend the gold against Adam Priest at GCW Mastermind on Saturday night at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.