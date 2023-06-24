AEW Collision Results 6/24 - Eight-Man Tag, Hiroshi Tanahashi Vs. Swerve Strickland
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the second episode of "AEW Collision" on June 24, 2023, coming to you from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada! After CM Punk's massive return on last week's debut episode, the former AEW World Champion is set to main event in a huge eight-man tag, where Punk will team up with FTR and "Absolute" Ricky Starks against Bullet Club Gold and the Gunns.
Also set for the show: Hiroshi Tanahashi returns to AEW to take on Swerve Strickland, Sting and Darby Allin will reveal their mystery partner for their upcoming six-man tag team match at Forbidden Door, and Willow Nightingale clashes with Nyla Rose in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. We'll also hear from Christian Cage following Luchasaurus' TNT Championship win last week, and Andrade El Idolo takes on another member of the House of Black, Brody King.
We are live!
Sting and Darby Allin reveal their mystery partner for Forbidden Door
Prior to the show open, both four-man teams in tonight's main event appear backstage to cut brief promos.
Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he's ready to introduce Sting and Darby Allin so we can learn the identity of their partner for the six-man match against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki at Forbidden Door. He's cut off, however, by the sounds of "Judas," as Jericho and Suzuki (sans Guevera) approach the ring. Jericho takes the mic and says there's no point in the Toronto crowd trying to suck up him because he's not from there. Jericho says "I'm from Winnipeg, you idiots," referencing a well-known quip he once leveled against a WWE fan in the crowd. Jericho mentions that Guevara isn't there because he's upset about the friendship forming between Jericho and Suzuki.
Sting and Allin hit the ring and tell Jericho that their partner is someone who has beaten Jericho before, at the Tokyo Dome. Only one person that could be! Tetsuya Naito makes his entrance and joins Sting and Allin in the ring as Jericho and Suzuki retreat.
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Swerve Strickland
Miro is backstage, reminding viewers of his character and his vendetta against God. He says he has forsaken his worldly possessions, including "my beautiful wife," and calls himself "Godless."
Swerve Strickland enters the ring and is shortly joined by the "Ace" of NJPW, Hiroshi Tanahashi. The match starts off with some slow back-and-forth, with commentary putting over the fact that Tanahashi has learned to fight more with his mind than his high-flying moves. Swerve eventually takes control and starts working over Tanahashi's leg as we go to break.
Back from break, Strickland is still in control, but Tanahashi fights back. Tanahashi hits a Sling Blade and goes up top for the High Fly Flow, but Strickland gets his knees up. Strickland kicks Tanahashi in the face and sends him into the corner, but Tanahashi fights back with another Sling Blade. Tanahashi goes up top for a High Fly Flow, but his knee gives out. Strickland attempts to capitalize by going to the top rope and attacking Tanahashi, but Tanahashi pushes him off to the mat and finally hits the High Fly Flow for the win.
Winner, by pinfall: Hiroshi Tanahashi
After the match, MJF's music hits, but he doesn't appear, finally showing up on the big screen. MJF says there's no way Tanahashi is dumb enough to think MJF would be there in person. He's here to tell Tanahashi that the only way he agreed to their match at Forbidden Door is if it opened the show, because he wants to get out of Canada as quickly as possible. He tells Tanahashi that he isn't on the level of the devil.
Andrade El Idolo vs. Brody King
Brody King is accompanied to the ring by Julia Hart. Andrade, as always, wears his mask to the ring. When the bell rings, King backs Andrade into the corner, but Andrade dodges a chop. King sends Andrade into the ropes with an Irish Whip; Andrade bounces off King and he poses, but Andrade comes off the ropes again, dodges a kick and takes King down. Andrade gets King into the corner and takes him down again with a head scissors. King sends Andrade into the ropes once again, but Andrade catches himself in the ropes and sends King to the outside when King charges him. The two battle on the ring apron, but Andrade gets the better of the encounter and hits King with a moonsault to the outside. However, when Andrade rolls King back into the ring, he only gets a one-count.
Andrade stomps on King's knee, twice, possibly softening him up for the Figure Eight. Andrade tries to lift King in a fireman's carry, but King fights out and sends Andrade into the corner. Andrade delivers some chops, but King lifts Andrade onto the top rope and chops him right out of the ring. We go to break.
Back from break, and Brody King just chopped Andrade again as he came off the ropes due to an Irish Whip. King applies a submission hold to Andrade's arm, but Andrade stands up and delivers a series of punches and chops. King lifts Andrade up and drapes him over the top rope, then turns him over and delivers overhead blows to his chest a la Sheamus. Andrade snaps King's neck over the top rope to get back in the match and uses a drop toehold to drop King into the bottom turnbuckle. Andrade jumps over the top rope and delivers a dragon screw leg whip to King's leg, over the bottom rope. Andrade delivers a crossbody, then takes King down again. Andrade comes off the ropes with a forearm and both men are down, but Andrade kips up and drags King to his feet. King fights out of another fireman's carry attempt, but Andrade knocks King into into the corner, drops him, and delivers double knees to the face for a two count.
Andrade applies a front chancery, but King drives him into the corner. Andrade gets up on the second rope, King gets him in a fireman's carry. King's knee gives way for a moment, but he rights himself and hits Andrade with a running Death Valley Driver in the corner, then follows up with a cannonball. King gets Andrade up for another move, but Andrade slips away and again takes out the knee. Andrade goes for the Figure Four, but Julia Hart is on the apron with Andrade's mask in her hand. King tries to take advantage with a discus clothesline, but Andrade dodges, nails a back elbow, and applies the Figure Four. Just before he can bridge into the Figure Eight, Buddy Matthews attacks Andrade, causing a disqualification .
Winner, by DQ: Andrade El Idolo
King and Matthews continue the attack after the bell, and King delivers a huge clothesline. Matthews sets up Andrade for King's piledriver; Hart watches in satisfaction. Commentary plays up the fact that Andrade doesn't have anyone to help him. Malaki Black appears on the big screen but says nothing as Hart raises Andrade's mask above her head. The lights go out.
We hear from Christian Cage
Tony Schiavone is in the ring and welcomes Christian Cage and the new TNT Champion, Luchasaurus. Christian says that last week, he left in a bad mood, but when he realized he was going to come back to Toronto with the new TNT Champion, he was in a worse mood. Christian tears down Toronto and says they're populated by losers. He brings up the Maple Leafs' second round playoff loss, then mentions the Raptors winning the NBA title in 2019, but says they only one because of his good friend Kawhi Leonard. Christian says Leonard is his friend, and after winning that title, he called Leonard and told him he had to get out of Toronto just like Christian did.
Christian says the open challenges are over. You want a shot at the title, you have to earn it. Fight, scratch, claw, just like Christian did. Christian alludes to Cody Rhodes and says he will take the title to new heights and says he and Luchasaurus will remain the face of TNT, now and forever.
A video package airs for the various matches and competitors in the men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament bracket, including CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima at Forbidden Door on Sunday. All eight participants get a few moments to cut brief promos on their opponents.
Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose
Willow Nightingale comes out first, followed by Nyla Rose, who's accompanied by Marina Shafir. The bell rings and they lock up. Rose backs Nightingale into the corner, but Nightingale escapes. They collide twice and neither move. Willow dodges a clothesline, but Rose drops her with a drop toehold and rolls her up for a one count. Rose has Willow in the corner and delivers body shots, then tries an Irish Whip, but Willow cartwheels out of it and hits an enzuguiri. Willow licks her hand before delivering a chop, but when she tries a second one, Rose grabs her hands and they go into a test of strength. Rose dodges a kick, but Willow rolls her up for a two-count, then delivers a drop kick that sends Rose into the corner. Willow comes after Rose, who rolls out of the ring. Shafir contronts Willow when she tries to follow, allowing Rose to capitalize, chopping Willow and sending her into the ring post. Rose in control as we go to break.