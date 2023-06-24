AEW Collision Results 6/24 - Eight-Man Tag, Hiroshi Tanahashi Vs. Swerve Strickland

Brody King is accompanied to the ring by Julia Hart. Andrade, as always, wears his mask to the ring. When the bell rings, King backs Andrade into the corner, but Andrade dodges a chop. King sends Andrade into the ropes with an Irish Whip; Andrade bounces off King and he poses, but Andrade comes off the ropes again, dodges a kick and takes King down. Andrade gets King into the corner and takes him down again with a head scissors. King sends Andrade into the ropes once again, but Andrade catches himself in the ropes and sends King to the outside when King charges him. The two battle on the ring apron, but Andrade gets the better of the encounter and hits King with a moonsault to the outside. However, when Andrade rolls King back into the ring, he only gets a one-count.

Andrade stomps on King's knee, twice, possibly softening him up for the Figure Eight. Andrade tries to lift King in a fireman's carry, but King fights out and sends Andrade into the corner. Andrade delivers some chops, but King lifts Andrade onto the top rope and chops him right out of the ring. We go to break.

Back from break, and Brody King just chopped Andrade again as he came off the ropes due to an Irish Whip. King applies a submission hold to Andrade's arm, but Andrade stands up and delivers a series of punches and chops. King lifts Andrade up and drapes him over the top rope, then turns him over and delivers overhead blows to his chest a la Sheamus. Andrade snaps King's neck over the top rope to get back in the match and uses a drop toehold to drop King into the bottom turnbuckle. Andrade jumps over the top rope and delivers a dragon screw leg whip to King's leg, over the bottom rope. Andrade delivers a crossbody, then takes King down again. Andrade comes off the ropes with a forearm and both men are down, but Andrade kips up and drags King to his feet. King fights out of another fireman's carry attempt, but Andrade knocks King into into the corner, drops him, and delivers double knees to the face for a two count.

Andrade applies a front chancery, but King drives him into the corner. Andrade gets up on the second rope, King gets him in a fireman's carry. King's knee gives way for a moment, but he rights himself and hits Andrade with a running Death Valley Driver in the corner, then follows up with a cannonball. King gets Andrade up for another move, but Andrade slips away and again takes out the knee. Andrade goes for the Figure Four, but Julia Hart is on the apron with Andrade's mask in her hand. King tries to take advantage with a discus clothesline, but Andrade dodges, nails a back elbow, and applies the Figure Four. Just before he can bridge into the Figure Eight, Buddy Matthews attacks Andrade, causing a disqualification .

Winner, by DQ: Andrade El Idolo

King and Matthews continue the attack after the bell, and King delivers a huge clothesline. Matthews sets up Andrade for King's piledriver; Hart watches in satisfaction. Commentary plays up the fact that Andrade doesn't have anyone to help him. Malaki Black appears on the big screen but says nothing as Hart raises Andrade's mask above her head. The lights go out.