GCW Mastermind 2023 Results 6/24: Blake Christian Puts GCW World Title On The Line

Game Changer Wrestling presented Mastermind 2023 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Three singles matches opened the card, with Cole Radrick defeating Hunter Drake, Alec Price getting the better of Terry Yaki, and reigning GCW Ultraviolent Champion Rina Yamashita beating EFFY in a non-title clash.

The action continued with current JCW Champion and GCW Tag Team Champion Jordan Oliver, Nick Gage, and veteran Mike Jackson emerging victorious against Jimmy Lloyd and Los Macizos' Ciclope and Miedo Extremo in a trios match. A deathmatch followed that six-person tag collision, with Sawyer Wreck overcoming John Wayne Murdoch after slamming the Nick Gage Invitational 7 winner onto a steel chair. Murdoch struck the "Matriarch Of Mayhem" in the back with a chair after that bout, which prompted "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela to enter the ring and chase off the "The Duke of Hardcore."

An eight-man tag team match took place after a brief intermission, which saw Team New South (Cabana Man Dan, Brandon Williams, Brayden Toon, and Donnie Primetime) defeat Team GCW (1 Called Manders, Starboy Charlie, Brogan Finlay, and Jack Cartwheel) after Finlay aligned himself with New South. GCW vs. New South 2 takes place on Sunday at the Singin' River Brewing Company in Florence, Alabama.

Reigning GCW World Champion Blake Christian — who successfully defended GCW's top prize for the first time last night at GCW Ride or Die 2023 against Gringo Loco — retained the gold against Adam Priest after stomping the challenger's face into the canvas. And in the main event, former GCW Extreme Champion Janela conquered Tank in a deathmatch.