Pro Wrestling NOAH Faction KONGO Disbands

Pro Wrestling NOAH's KONGO has officially disbanded. During the event to celebrate his 15th anniversary as a wrestler, KONGO's leader Kenoh announced that the group would be parting ways with each other. In the show's main event, Kenoh, alongside other members of KONGO, defeated the team of Alejandro, AMAKUSA, Naomichi Marufuji, Kazushi Sakuraba, and Masato Tanaka, ensuring that their final outing as a faction was a successful one.

After the match, Kenoh took to the microphone to confirm the group's disbandment, but there didn't seem to be any friction between the members. The split came about amicably and included an emotional Manabu Soya, who cried after the announcement, suggesting that they're still on good terms. KONGO began in 2019 and was founded by Kenoh, who remained the group's leader all the way through to the end of its run at this weekend's show.

KONGO recently feuded with NJPW's Los Ingobernables de Japon for the second night of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17, which prominently featured NOAH stars alongside wrestlers from NJPW. Throughout the night, members of KONGO faced off with members of LIJ whose stable was the most dominant. Previous to that, KONGO had also clashed with LIJ at Wrestle Kingdom 16 in a five-on-five tag team match.

Despite the loss, KONGO reemerged for Wrestle Kingdom 17, and the NOAH stars were initially set up for a rematch with LIJ via a backstage confrontation that was described by commentary during the event's first night. In the show's main event, LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito ultimately defeated Kenoh.