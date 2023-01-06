NJPW Announces Full Card For Night Two Of Wrestle Kingdom 17

Following night three of Wrestle Kingdom 16 in 2022, a "super-show" featuring both NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH stars, NJPW has announced the second night of Wrestle Kingdom 17 will once again see the two companies face off in the ring. The event will take place on January 21 at Yokohama Arena, with much of the card comprised of a "best of five" battle between NJPW's Los Ingobernables de Japon faction against NOAH's Kongo stable.

This series of matches is a follow-up to last year's event, which saw a five-on-five tag match between the two groups, with LIJ coming out on top. Tensions from last year boiled over days ago on the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 17, as Kongo confronted LIJ backstage to set up the "best of five" series.

The main event will see LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito compete against Kenoh, with undercard matches in the "best of five" series including Shingo Takagi vs, Katsuhiko Nakajima, SANADA vs. Manabu Soya, Hiromu Takahashi vs. Hajime Ohara, and BUSHI vs. Tadasuke. In addition to those matches, the event will pit NJPW stars Kazuchika Okada and Togi Makabe against Kaito Kiyomiya and Yoshiki Inamura of NOAH, as well as offering a six-man tag featuring Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Tiger Mask against Alejandro, Junta Miyawaki and AMAKUSA. El Desperado of NJPW will face off in singles action against NOAH's YO-HEY, and the main card will begin with an eight-man tag match that includes NJPW and NOAH talent on both sides.

Last year's Wrestle Kingdom was a three-night event, featuring two nights of NJPW action along with the combined NJPW/NOAH card on the third evening. This year, the company decided to change things up, with one night of the main Wrestle Kingdom 17 card on January 4, and the second night featuring both companies later on in the month.