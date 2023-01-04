NOAH Faction Confronts NJPW Stars Backstage At Wrestle Kingdom 17

Earlier today, New Japan Pro-Wrestling presented the first night of its annual Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-view. The event at the Tokyo Dome, which honored the late Antonio Inoki, saw new champions crowned, the debut of Mercedes Moné (formerly Sasha Banks in WWE), and Keiji Mutoh's final match for NJPW as he nears the end of his retirement tour. Mutoh, who also performed as The Great Muta throughout his legendary career, successfully teamed up with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino against Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI of the Los Ingobernables de Japon faction.

In a segment not shown during the pay-per-view, LIJ were confronted backstage following their defeat to Mutoh, Tanahashi, and Umino by Pro Wrestling NOAH's Kongo stable, which most recently consisted of Kenoh, Tadasuke, Manabu Soya, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Shuji Kondo, Masakatsu Funaki, Hajime Ohara, and Hi69. Kevin Kelly, Chris Charlton, Rocky Romero, and Gino Gambino of the English commentary team informed fans watching the show of the altercation during the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match between Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, Master Wato, and winner of the bout Hiromu Takahashi. Images of the backstage incident were later posted on social media.

LIJ and Kongo have history, as the two teams collided on night three of Wrestle Kingdom 16 last year, which saw Naito, SANADA, BUSHI, Takahashi, and Shingo Takagi defeat Nakajima, Soya, Kenoh, Aleja, and Tadasuke in a ten-man tag team match. It's likely Kongo are now seeking revenge heading into night two of this year's Wrestle Kingdom; NOAH talent will once again be involved on January 21 in Yokohama.