STARDOM's Giulia Issues Challenge To NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Willow Nightingale

Willow Nightingale may have just found her next challenger for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship.

During STARDOM's SUNSHINE event on June 25, the Artist of STARDOM Champions Giulia, Mai Sakurai, and Thekla defeated Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, and Koguma in a steel cage match. But afterward, Giulia got on the mic and called out Nightingale.

According to Dark Puroresu Flowsion on Twitter, she stated, "NJPW Strong has a show. I wanted to challenge myself. I want to go overseas. So here I declare. New Japan! Bring Giulia to the STRONG show! Call Willow Nightingale there!"

It remains to be seen when this potential Giulia vs. Nightingale match will take place. NJPW STRONG is set to have two days of events in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall on July 1 and 2, however no women's matches were included in the announced lineups. Those events will include Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, NJPW STRONG Champion KENTA, Homicide, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and many others.

NJPW will return to the United States for All Star Junior Festival on August 19 before collaborating with Impact Wrestling for Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls on August 20. Those events will emanate from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Nightingale was crowned the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women's Champion on May 21 when she pinned Mercedes Moné. Since then, she's defended the title against Emi Sakura on "AEW Rampage" and Rachael Ellering on "ROH on HonorClub." Meanwhile, Giulia has been with STARDOM since 2019 and is a two-time World Of Stardom Champion.