Jon Moxley Primed To Bleed All Over NJPW For Final Death Bout
Jon Moxley will likely get busted open when he takes on El Desperado in a Final Death Match on the second night of NJPW STRONG Independence Day 2023 next month. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full cards for the July 4 and 5 Independence Day shows at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, with the former AEW World Champion — who often tastes his own blood when performing in the ring — penciled in for action on both nights. Moxley will team up with Homicide on the opening night against Desperado and Jun Kasai.
The July 4 Independence Day show will also see two championship matches take place, including Francesco Akira and TJP defending the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship against Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney. Also, the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship will be on the line when current titleholders YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto face Gabe Kidd and Alex Coughlin. Additionally, Tom Lawlor battles Kosei Fujita in singles action, Eddie Kingston and Rocky Romero take on KENTA and Gedo in a tag team bout, The DKC steps into the ring with Bad Dude Tito in a one-on-one match, Alex Zayne, Lance Archer, and Ryohei Oiwa go up against JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Issacs in a six-man tag team encounter, and Ryusuke Taguchi, Oskar Leube, and YOH collide with Kengo, Takahiro Katori, and Dragon Libre.
July 5 NJPW STRONG Independence Day Card
In addition to Moxley and Desperado's Final Death Match on the July 5 Independence Day show, KENTA will put the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship on the line against Kingston, while YOSHI-HASHI and Goto take on Kidd and Coughlin again for the IWGP Tag Team Championship. Elsewhere, Oiwa and Homicide face TJP and Akira in a tag team match, Alex Zayne and Archer team up against Tito and Fujita, and YOH and Romero battle Connors and Moloney. The July 5 card will also see Leube go up against Kratos in singles action, Taguchi, Boltin Oleg, and Master Wato collide with Libre, Katori, and Rekka in a six-man tag team match, and Hiroshi Tanahashi tagging with Tomohiro Ishii and DKC against Lawlor, Nelson, and Isaacs.
Both nights of NJPW STRONG Independence Day 2023 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo will air live on the NJPW World streaming service.