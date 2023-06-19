Jon Moxley Primed To Bleed All Over NJPW For Final Death Bout

Jon Moxley will likely get busted open when he takes on El Desperado in a Final Death Match on the second night of NJPW STRONG Independence Day 2023 next month. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full cards for the July 4 and 5 Independence Day shows at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, with the former AEW World Champion — who often tastes his own blood when performing in the ring — penciled in for action on both nights. Moxley will team up with Homicide on the opening night against Desperado and Jun Kasai.

The July 4 Independence Day show will also see two championship matches take place, including Francesco Akira and TJP defending the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship against Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney. Also, the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship will be on the line when current titleholders YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto face Gabe Kidd and Alex Coughlin. Additionally, Tom Lawlor battles Kosei Fujita in singles action, Eddie Kingston and Rocky Romero take on KENTA and Gedo in a tag team bout, The DKC steps into the ring with Bad Dude Tito in a one-on-one match, Alex Zayne, Lance Archer, and Ryohei Oiwa go up against JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Issacs in a six-man tag team encounter, and Ryusuke Taguchi, Oskar Leube, and YOH collide with Kengo, Takahiro Katori, and Dragon Libre.