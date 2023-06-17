Jon Moxley Challenges NJPW Star To 'Final Death' Match At July Event

As information continues to come out as we approach NJPW Strong Independence Day in Korakuen Hall, one of the most highly-anticipated meetings is the bout that will pit Jon Moxley and Homicide against El Desperado and the Japanese deathmatch legend Jun Kasai. While that match alone is enough to make hardcore wrestling fans salivate, its follow-up may be even more noteworthy. In a video aired during the most recent New Japan Road event, Moxley challenged Desperado to a "Final Death" match on Day Two of NJPW Strong Independence Day.

Following the video, Kasai entered an NJPW ring for the first time to officially declare his partnership with long-time rival Desperado ahead of the Independence Day event. While it remains to be seen what the "Final Death" match will entail, many expect it to be similar to the deathmatches that both Desperado and Moxley have done in the past. While Moxley's love for hardcore wrestling is on display frequently in his home promotion of AEW, Desperado has had to showcase his deathmatch prowess outside of NJPW. Beyond his appearance in GCW's Tournament of Survival 8 earlier this month, Desperado famously had one of the most critically acclaimed deathmatches of 2022 when he faced Kasai at Taka Michinoku's 30th Anniversary Show produced by JUST TAP OUT.

Moxley and Desperado's meeting on July 5 will not be their first time competing one-on-one, but it will be their first singles bout to take place in Japan. The two competitors previously fought at NJPW Strong Music City Mayhem in a hardcore match, with Moxley walking away victorious via referee stoppage.