Bryan Danielson Calls Okada 'One Of The Best Of All Time'

Bryan Danielson is scheduled to face Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door later tonight, and it's a dream come for the "American Dragon." In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the AEW star stated that his opponent is one of the all-time greats, and he's looking forward to stepping into the ring with him.

"When I watch Okada, I'm watching one of the best of all time. Now I get to experience actually being in the ring with him. What's that like? That's what I get to find out."

According to Danielson, he first took notice of the NJPW star after seeing his matches against Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, and Zack Sabre Jr. However, Danielson was still in WWE at the time, which prevented him from wrestling elsewhere. Furthermore, having the option to compete against Okada may have influenced his decision to join AEW.

"I wanted this match for so long without ever thinking it was a possibility," Danielson told the outlet. "I started watching him while I was in WWE, but there was no place to go work where that match would ever be possible. Then AEW started. That's why this is so special to me. I wanted it for so long, and it's now actually going to happen."

Danielson is evidently a fan of Okada as a performer in real life. In their storyline, however, he believes that the NJPW star can't claim to be the best until he's faced the "American Dragon" in the middle of the ring.