Former AEW Star Kylie Rae Provides An Update On Her Future Wrestling Plans

In April, former AEW star Kylie Rae revealed that she and her fiancé, Isaias Velazquez, are expecting their first child together. With Rae's baby due to arrive in October, she has now provided an update on her wrestling plans for post-pregnancy.

Before Rae's interview with "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast" is publicly released, Fightful Select detailed some of Rae's quotes, including those revolving around the future of her wrestling career. Rae clarified that she does not intend to stop performing in the ring but is now aiming for a more realistic timeframe to return. As such, Rae says she hopes to be back in between the ropes about six months after her baby is delivered.

"I can't predict the future. Whatever happens, happens, but I know I still love wrestling, and I probably always will," Rae said. "I want to continue doing this as long as I can. I initially said I would like to be back working matches in January, but again, I'm hearing that that's not possible. So, I'm shooting for April of 2024. and maybe baby steps into whatever happens from there."

The former Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion also noted that she still attends training sessions at least once a week but limits herself as a precaution to not only herself and the baby, but other wrestlers as well. As her pregnancy goes further along, though, Rae knows her capabilities will likely decrease even more.

Rae's last match took place in February as she faced Sandra Moone at Freelance Wrestling. Two months before that, Rae made her WWE debut against Dana Brooke on an episode of "Main Event."

