WWE's Sheamus Announced As A Presenter For 2023 NHL Awards

Tomorrow, WWE will head to Savannah, Georgia for this week's episode of "Raw." While superstars of the red brand gear up for their Money in the Bank go-home show, "WWE SmackDown" star Sheamus will appear on television in a non-wrestling role.

As announced by the National Hockey League (NHL), the former WWE Champion will serve as a presenter for the 2023 NHL Awards. This year's event will emanate from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennesse, and will air live on June 26 on TNT in the United States at 8PM ET. Canadian fans can watch the event on the Sportsnet and TVA Sports channels. Though Sheamus was born in Ireland, he has been comfortably situated in the Nashville scene after moving there a few years ago.

In anticipation of his appearance tomorrow, Sheamus tweeted out his official graphic, accompanying it with caption "Nashville suited & booted... #NHLAwards."

The 2023 NHL Awards will be hosted by country music recording artist Dierks Bentley. To celebrate and honor the league's best regular-season performers, 13 regular-season awards will be given out. This year's award categories include most valuable player (Hart Trophy), outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy), outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy), outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy), and many more.

In addition to Sheamus, several more names have been revealed as presenters for the special occasion, including Nashville Predators legend Pekka Rinne and Hockey Hall of Famers Willie O'Ree and Mark Messier. With the NHL Awards taking place in the "Music City" this year, a number of country music artists have also been penciled in for presenting duties, such as Jessie James Decker, Darius Rucker, Dustin Lynch, and Trisha Yearwood.