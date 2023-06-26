Eric Bischoff Shaved His Head To Raise Thousands For Charity

Eric Bischoff has shaved his head once again. Though this time, it was for a great cause, and he had a much more control over it than in the past.

The professional wrestling community came together for AdFreeShows' Top Guy Weekend, ultimately raising $13,500 in donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. But in addition to the generous donations, Bischoff was on hand to get his head shaved, with multiple people — including former WCW talent Kevin Sullivan — getting a chance to buzz the former WCW boss' head.

Our top donors didn’t just make a generous donation to @StJude, but they also got to shave off the legendary hair of @EBischoff!



Huge thank you to @LucasKinser, @OGJamesAdfree, and @jmhixson!#TGW2023 pic.twitter.com/SVzid2Faj6 — AdFreeShows.com (@adfreeshows) June 25, 2023

His wife Loree — also in attendance for the event — may have shrugged off the idea of Bischoff going bald once again. But she came prepared nonetheless, showing off a hat to the audience to mark the occasion.

Bischoff, who currently hosts both "83 Weeks" and "Strictly Business" podcasts under the AdFreeShows banner, isn't a stranger to shaving his head. He lost his hair previously on an episode of "WCW Nitro," courtesy of Ric Flair. Then it went again at WWE's Taboo Tuesday in 2004, and even during his time with Impact Wrestling at the hands of Mick Foley.