Matt Hardy Has No Problem With Logan Paul In WWE's 2023 Money In The Bank Match

Logan Paul has garnered a lot of attention across wrestling since his impressive in-ring debut. And despite never qualifying like all the other entrants, he'll have a spot in this year's men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match – a reality that makes sense to those who understand the nature of professional wrestling.

"I mean, it's business. It happens," understood Matt Hardy on "The Extreme Life" podcast. According to him, this is simply "how the business works." He recalled how some in the WWE locker room used to grumble about part-time talent like The Rock or celebrity cameos, but Hardy got the promotional aspect of including those larger-than-life personalities, even at the expense of the rank and file.

"It's good for business," Hardy said, "and they usually do what's best for business." When the point was raised that Paul not only brings his own fanbase to the WWE, but also people that don't like him and want to see him battered, Hardy chuckled. "It's part of the magic of pro wrestling."

Paul is set to compete on July 1 in London's O2 Arena, when WWE holds its first international Money In The Bank event. While the rest of his competition — LA Knight, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Butch, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damien Priest — had to win matches to earn their place in the bout, Paul was able to just show up on a recent episode of "WWE Raw" and declare his involvement.