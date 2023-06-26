Ric Flair Details 1975 Plane Crash That Could Have Ended His Life & Career

48 years ago, in 1975, the pro wrestling world was rocked by a pair of plane crashes. The first, on February 20, killed Bobby Shane, retired Buddy Colt, and also severely injured Gary Hart and Austin Idol (then known as Mike McCord). The second, on October 4, killed the pilot, ended the careers of Johnny Valentine and Bob Bruggers, and also maimed Ric Flair, "Mr. Wrestling" Tim Woods, and David Crockett. Flair, of course, recovered, and upon his return, became the "Nature Boy" everyone's familiar with. Recently, on "FULL SEND PODCAST," Flair reflected on the crash and the impact it had on his life and career.

"I was in a bar one night," Flair recalled. "This guy came up to me and said, 'You guys drive everywhere?' I said, 'Yeah, it's a lot.' He goes, 'I got a plane.' 'You do?'"

Flair says he asked how much it would cost to fly to, for example, Raleigh, North Carolina, and the pilot quoted him a price of $100 per person.

"We should have known there was something wrong with the guy because he hit a jet stream one time ... the plane, it went upside-down."