WWE Reportedly Extremely High On Current Incarnation Of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has made a serious impact in WWE, and their efforts have not been in vain. The current iteration of the faction, comprised of Rhea Ripley, Damien Priest, Finn Balor, and everyone's favorite ex-convict, Dominik Mysterio, apparently have higher-ups in WWE impressed.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is currently thrilled with the group, noting that even former Judgment Day leader Edge has said that the new version is a serious upgrade on his initial idea. Edge formed the stable in April of last year, but was summarily exiled from the group by Finn Balor. The report praises Balor for his versatility over the past year, filling unspecified roles for WWE with grace and ease. WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was also singled out, for not only her willingness to improve, but also her gung-ho attitude when it comes to acting as a manager, as well as an active competitor.

Damian Priest, meanwhile, was specifically credited for his work with Bad Bunny, with the report noting that his chemistry with the Grammy Award winner helped get the recent San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash changed from a tag match to a singles match, as all involved felt Priest and Bunny had enough comfort and trust in each other to make the match work one-on-one. Finally, Rey Mysterio's large adult son Dominik was praised not only for his in-ring work and progress, but also for the way the young superstar has taken to media appearances and other promotional duties over the course of his tenure with the group.

With Balor, Priest, and Mysterio all set up for huge opportunities this Saturday at Money in the Bank, it will be interesting to see if WWE's excitement about The Judgment Day results in any or all of them scoring big wins.