Why Adam Cole Was Excited To Test Himself Against MJF In Recent AEW Promo Battle

Since returning to the ring, Adam Cole has been primarily feuding against MJF in his quest to become the AEW World Champion. This has led to the two of them engaging in a memorable promo battle during the build-up to their recent title eliminator match.

During the latest "Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy," Cole reflected on what the situation felt like.

"There was a lot of excitement going into this. I don't know if intimidation is the right word, but it very much felt like a sink-or-swim type of situation for me, which is really exciting," he said.

The reason it was such a big deal is because Cole, like many fans, considers MJF to be one of the best talkers of his generation. However, the former NXT Champion has been able to hold his own during their segments together, which has led to the AEW audience getting behind him as a believable threat.

However, despite his excitement about going toe-to-toe with MJF in this setting, he did also admit to having nerves and a feeling of butterflies as he wanted to prove himself.

"Either people are going to think I can hang with him or people are going to think he ate me alive, and I love that feeling of going out there and going, 'Oh god, we will see how this goes,'" he said. "It was really exciting for me actually, to be tested in that way and just to be able to show I'll go toe to toe with anybody on the microphone, so it was very, very exciting for me."



