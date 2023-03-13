Jake Roberts Praises MJF, Wants Promo Battle With Him On AEW Programming

26-year-old MJF arguably had the biggest test of his career when he competed in an Iron Man match at AEW Revolution against Bryan Danielson. MJF was able to extinguish the "American Dragon's" hopes of becoming AEW World Champion by winning four falls to three after the bout went to Sudden Death overtime. Many were impressed by the performance of the "Salt of the Earth" and, although he was unable to watch the event due to being on a plane at the time, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts had praise for the AEW Champ.

"He's got a lot of talent, I just hope he keeps his head on square." Roberts said on "The Snake Pit." When Roberts was asked if he feels MJF is one of the most complete wrestlers in today's wrestling world, he said, "Absolutely, he's definitely got the mic skills, no doubt about that and he's showing that he can go in the ring. So, you've got to push him up, up there quite a ways. He's not the, he's not the top, but he's pretty damn close. He needs polish."

One aspect of MJF's abilities as a wrestler that has rarely lacked praise has been his promo skills. In 2022, MJF cut one of the most famous AEW promos in company history, essentially his version of CM Punk's pipebomb, before disappearing from TV for over three months. Considering the acclaim he's drawn, it's unsurprising that Roberts is eager to enter into a promo battle with the champion. "Me and him could tear some s*** up," Roberts said. "He'd learn that coming in second is not that bad."

