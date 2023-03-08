MJF Asks Wrestling Fans To Stop Pretending He's Not 'The Most Complete Wrestler'

AEW Revolution ended with a very distinct visual: MJF resting on the bottom turnbuckle with a satisfied grin on his face, holding his AEW Championship that he just defended against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match that went to sudden death overtime. The victory was the latest in a hugely successful AEW run, which he has claimed is already worthy of being in the Hall of Fame.

At AEW's customary media scrum following the pay-per-view, MJF spoke to the media members and had a question for all in attendance. "Are we done pretending? Are we done pretending that MJF isn't the most complete wrestler? I'm f***ing sick of it. No more pretending that I can't go as well in the ring as I can on the microphone. Enough already. It's over. It's done. Stop comparing me to dumb motherf***ers that can only talk. I am not one-dimensional. Enough."

MJF was asked where his victory over Danielson ranked for him. "I think tonight is the biggest statement of all," MJF answered. He continued to explain why he thinks he's the most complete wrestler, citing all of his wins over top talent in critically acclaimed matches, including the one earlier that night over Danielson.

The AEW World Champion also spoke about criticism that he doesn't wrestle often enough. He explained in a way only MJF can. "You wanna know why I don't wrestle often? Cause I'm not a f***ing mark. I'm not. I have the World title. This is the only thing that matters. Why am I going to f***ing get punched in the face for no reason? It's dumb."