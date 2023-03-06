MJF Suggests He Already Had 'A Hall Of Fame Career' At Age 26

AEW Revolution has come and gone, with MJF outlasting "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man Match to remain the AEW World Champion. Yet the champ isn't content with just beating the best, he wants to be the best. If his comments during the post-show media scrum are any indication, he's already well on his way.

"I want to make sure that I go down as being just as great as I say I am," MJF said. "That means the world to me." Leaving a legacy means just as much to him as backing up his words. He doesn't want to be remembered as a one-dimensional wrestler, he wants everyone to know that he can go in the ring just as well as he can talk on the mic. "There have been a lot of people who are really good on the microphone but can't back it up in the ring," he declared. MJF believes that because this pattern has repeated itself for years, everyone assumes that's who he is too.

Not only does he firmly denounce that line of thinking, he truly believes he's already proven it. In his eyes, he is the complete package. And, despite only being 26 years old, he suggests he's already had one of the best careers in the business. "I want to go down as the best wrestler of all time," MJF added, saying that he also doesn't care whether or not people agree with him. "It's about how I feel ... not only am I on track, I feel that at the tender age of 26, I've arguably already had a Hall of Fame career."