Bryan Danielson Would Prefer To Open AEW Revolution Against MJF And Go To Bed Early

Bryan Danielson will have his fourth shot at the AEW World Championship this Sunday at Revolution, when he faces off against current champion MJF in a 60-minute Iron Man match — the first Iron Man match on pay-per-view in the company's history. While nearly every AEW pay-per-view since Revolution 2020 has been headlined by an AEW World Championship match, there is no rule that states the men's world title match must be the last match on the card.

Former WWE Champion Danielson seems to be interested in changing up the AEW pay-per-view rhythm, as he discussed his interest in opening the show instead of main-eventing. "I would love to convince Tony [Khan] to let us go first, mostly because I go to bed really early," Danielson said to Sports Illustrated. "On Sunday, my wife couldn't believe this; I went to bed at 8:03. There is a chance I will be going to the ring at that time this Sunday. We'll be in San Francisco, and the idea of wrestling at five is much more suited to my personality."

If Danielson was to open Revolution, an excited, awake, and energized crowd would be likely — however, that will seemingly not be the case. No matter when Danielson's match against MJF occurs, his goal will be to defeat the "Salt of the Earth" and take his prize. MJF recently made the feud personal, bringing up Danielson's real-life issues with concussions that forced him to retire in 2016, before returning to action in 2018. This led to Danielson getting personal right back on the March 1 "AEW Dynamite," bringing up MJF's fiance leaving him.

