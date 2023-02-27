AEW Referee Bryce Remsburg Getting In Shape For MJF Vs. Bryan Danielson

In less than a week, Bryan Danielson and MJF will go at it for MJF's AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution, in the second ever Iron Man match in AEW history. But while the first, Kenny Omega vs. PAC in February 2020, was only a half an hour, this Iron Man match will go a full 60 minutes, testing Danielson and MJF in ways a normal wouldn't.

In addition to the wrestlers, the match will also be taxing on the referee as well. Hence why Bryce Remsburg, who will apparently be refereeing Sunday's title match, is getting prepared himself, posting about his training on Twitter, photos included.

"I know they're ready. Now I am too. 6 days to go," Remsburg tweeted. "#AEWRevolution."

Remsburg is no stranger to high pressure situations, as he also serves as AEW's Travel Coordinator, in addition to his referee duties. The long time official is also no stranger to calling big time gimmick matches, including the first (and only) Exploding Barbed Wire Death match in AEW history back at AEW Revolution 2021, where Remsburg wore a hazmat suit while calling the match.

Overall though, all eyes will be focused on Danielson and MJF, and whether they can go the distance. For Danielson, wrestling 60 minutes is nothing new, as the former ROH and WWE World Champion has done so on numerous occasions, including AEW, where he once wrestled "Hangman" Adam Page to a 60 minute draw. For MJF, however, this will be his first ever 60 minute match in AEW.