On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the show opened up with the current AEW World Champion Adam Page defending his title against #1 contender, Bryan Danielson.

There ended up being no definitive winner of the match because the two men wrestled until the 60-minute time limit ran out and it was declared a draw.

The bout was an impressive showcasing of both men’s skills, with Bryan focusing more on technical wrestling and heel tactics and ‘Hangman’ Page using his strikes and agility to defend his World Title. There was a moment in the first half of the match where Bryan repeatedly slammed Page’s face into the ring post on the outside. This caused him to bleed and introduced color into the match for the first time.

The two men executed everything in their arsenal of offense, with the exception being Bryan’s finishing running knee. He never did connect with the move on Page, however, he did trap ‘Hangman’ in the LeBell lock and never made him submit.

The current AEW World Champion hit his finishing Buckshot Lariat in the final seconds of the match, but as soon as he struck Bryan Danielson, the bell rang and the match was announced as a draw. The announcers agreed that they are looking forward to when a rematch between the two men happens.

This is already the second time Bryan Danielson has wrestled to a time limit draw since arriving in AEW in September. In his debut match against then-World Champion Kenny Omega, Bryan and Kenny wrestled in a highly acclaimed match that ended in a 30-minute draw. Bryan is still technically undefeated in AEW as of this writing.

We will keep you updated on any announcement of a rematch between Danielson and ‘Hangman’ Page.

