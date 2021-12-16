Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Adam ‘Hangman’ Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (AEW World Championship Match)

We are kicking off with a bang as the AEW World Championship match is our opener! The two men tie up immediately, and while Bryan Danielson gets out of it, he then hits some jumping jacks to get in the champion’s head. The champion then takes his challenger down to the mat, but the number one contender responds well by doing the same.

Page drops Bryan with a shoulder tackle, but when he goes for a chop, Danielson avoids it again and the jumping jacks are back. The American Dragon continues to annoy the champion as he uses the ropes to stop any offense. The two men then trade leg sweeps until Hangman avoids one and rocks Bryan with a kick. Danielson then extends his hand but the champion has no desire to shake it.

Bryan then looks to leap over Page, but he gets caught and slammed to the mat. However, he cannot continue that momentum as Danielson goes for the ankle pick and he begins working this area of the body. Danielson then locks in the dragon sleeper variation, but Hangman is able to get out. Despite that, Bryan then nails him with several chops and a headbutt but Page then runs through another chop and responds with one of his own.

Hangman then fires in with 10 punches in the corner, but Bryan then once again attacks the ankle. Bryan then begins hitting some ground and pound, as he begins to take control of the encounter. Bryan sends him to the apron, but the champion aims for a Buckshot Lariat only to be knocked to the floor. Bryan looks to dive out but as he turns he eats a boot to the face. Page then launches himself over the top rope, taking out Danielson on the floor.

Back inside the ring, Hangman leaps in from the top rope but he gets caught in mid-air with a strike to the chest. Danielson then hangs up his opponent on the second rope and dives down driving his knee into the back of his head, which gets a two-count. He follows that with a sharp kick to the ribs. Hangman drops Bryan onto his back and then follows it up with elbow strikes in the corner.

Bryan picks up the pace and hits the ropes hoping for a crossbody, but the champion catches him and follows it with a fallaway slam. Page then drops Bryan on the top rope and springboards into the lariat, sending Bryan outside the ring, but he follows it up with a tope suicida. Page isn’t done with the high-risk moves though, as he hits a moonsault from the top turnbuckle from the outside.

However, back in the ring, Bryan almost catches the champion out with a roll-up. Page kicks out and responds with a Death Valley Driver and this time it is Bryan kicking out at the last second. Hangman then sets Danielson to the rope but he slips underneath Page and then starts hitting elbow strikes to the back of the head. But Hangman hits one back of his own, but he then crashes and burns with his moonsault press attempt.

Danielson looks for a quick roll-up, but Page kicks out. Hangman then goes for one of his own but Bryan almost locks in the Lebell Lock, only for Page to get out of it with a pinfall attempt. Danielson kicks out and once again goes to the ankle, which forces the champion to fight out of it. Danielson hits several running dropkicks in the corner, but on the third attempt, Page counters with a Pop-Up Powerbomb which gets a near fall again!

Page looks for the Buckshot, but Danielson rolls out of the ring. Hangman hits a sliding kick and then looks for another moonsault, but Bryan pushes him and he flips and lands on the ring apron. Danielson continues the attack by slamming him into the ring post several times while Bryan pulls at the arms, which busts the champion open! The referee and doctor check on Page while Bryan hits his jumping jacks and swears at the fans.

With Hangman trying to get into the ring, Danielson nails another kick and he follows that with a flying knee to the outside. He then attacks the wound and wipes Hangman’s blood on his chest. Danielson sets Hangman on the ring apron and once again nails him with a knee to the head, which he follows by wrapping his arm around the ring post. Inside the ring, Danielson drives Page’s head into the second turnbuckle and then places it on the pad as he kicks it from underneath.