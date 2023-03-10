MJF Shares His Injury Progress Following Revolution Iron Man Match

MJF was able to retain his AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution, but it came at a price as he finished the match covered in blood with a lump on his head (a hematoma) developing. MJF labeled this his "devil horn" during the post-show media scrum, and he has now taken to Twitter to provide an update on his injury status where his head can be seen wrapped up.

"The blood in the hematoma (devil horn) on my forehead has now pooled down into my eye," MJF tweeted. "Still the champ though and the rats don't seem to mind."

The blood in the hematoma (devil horn) on my forehead has now pooled down into my eye. Still the champ though and the rats don't seem to mind. pic.twitter.com/SSKXs0ggiA — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 9, 2023

MJF's eye has severely swollen as time has gone on, but with his head covered in bandages, it is unclear whether or not the lump that was present after the match has disappeared. It showcases the brutal nature of the 60-minute iron man match which was decided in sudden death when MJF forced Bryan Danielson to submit, with both men ending up bleeding heavily by the end.

MJF didn't appear live on "AEW Dynamite" this week, but he is going to be part of the show next week which takes place on his birthday. While he might be sporting a slightly sore eye, the World Champion revealed that he will be having a re-bar mitzvah. Of course, this will likely be the moment that MJF's next rival reveals themselves, but that man is not going to be the "American Dragon." Danielson cut a backstage promo after the match where he revealed that MJF was right, and he has been focusing on himself over family which is why he needs to go home.