MJF delivered his own pipebomb on the latest edition of “Dynamite” and now many are speculating whether what the young loudmouth said was planned or not.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts works for AEW as a manager to the Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer and on he and DDP’s podcast DDP Snake Pit, Roberts discussed MJF’s bombastic monologue.

“For me, it made me sick,” Roberts said. “It really did.”

“I would love to see what the locker room is like,” he continued. “The bomb that he dropped is going to have repercussions with people.”

MJF’s pipebomb was not the only controversial story that “The Salt of The Earth” was embroiled in last week. Prior to AEW Double or Nothing, MJF no-showed a meet and greet that many fans had already paid for. This particular afront was something Roberts took offense to.

“I couldn’t believe he no-showed a signing, man,” Roberts asserted. “It’s a big thing with Tony, he loves these signings, and he wants these guys there. And for me, you don’t miss stuff like that. This is your fans, your fanbase. These people paid to get in there and you no-showed?”

MJF made many headlines during AEW Double or Nothing weekend. Following rumors that he and Tony Khan had been having tense conversations about his contract, and his meet and greet no-show, a plane ticket was reportedly been bought so he could leave Las Vegas before the big show. Despite speculation, that he would not appear at the PPV, his match against Wardlow ended up taking place and he was defeated after taking 10 powerbombs.

AEW has not made a comment on MJF’s promo and has removed him from their show’s intros and website roster page. Another report surfaced stating that Warner Brothers Discovery issued an edict to remove MJF from all promotional work regarding AEW programming going forward.

