Fans that watched last night’s AEW “Rampage” may have noticed some adjustments made to the intro at the opening of the show.

To continue their effort in removing MJF from all forms of AEW content, the company removed him from the intro to “Rampage” last night. A follow-up note from “PWInsider” revealed that he will also be removed from the intro to “Dynamite” and all other AEW programming going forward.

This comes after AEW removed MJF from the roster page on their website, took down all of his merchandise from AEWShop.com, and unfollowed “The Salt of the Earth” on social media.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been making headlines all week since he skipped out on a scheduled meet & greet before AEW “Double or Nothing”. It was then reported that MJF had a plane booked overnight if he decided to leave the city prematurely and skip out on his match against Wardlow at the pay-per-view. Though, as the week progressed and MJF gave an unforgettably passionate promo on AEW “Dynamite”, it’s looking more and more like this is some elaborate storyline continuing to grow.

Whatever the case may be, whether it’s reality or a work, the developments surrounding MJF and AEW’s relationship continue, and the pro wrestling world is watching with bated breath.

As of this writing, MJF is not scheduled to appear on “AEW Dynamite” next Wednesday in Independence, Missouri. It will be interesting to see if he is at all involved in the AEW World Title picture now that CM Punk is injured and an interim AEW World Champion will be crowned in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned for more updates.

